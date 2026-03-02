DND: Way hulga sa Edca site sa nasod

Ang Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) site sa Pilipinas dili hulga sa bisan unsang nasod sumala sa tigpamaba sa Department of National Defense (DND) niadtong Lunes, Marso 2, 2026.

Matod pa ni DND Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong, adunay pipila ka grupo nga naggamit sa tensiyon sa Middle East nga naghatag lang og kahadlok ug kabalaka sa mga Pilipino.

Niadtong Sabado, Pebrero 28, nilunsad og air strikes ang Estados Unidos ug Israel batok sa Iran nga nakaapekto sa silinga’ng nasod sama sa Bahrain ug United Arab Emirates.

“Certain groups are using the events in the Middle East to justify their disdain for Edca sites in the Philippines, completely ignoring the fact that

Edca sites are not US bases, but Philippine facilities, developed and used jointly for training, HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief), and the defense and security of our country,” matod pa ni Andolong.

“It must be stated, however, that the hostilities are confined to the Middle East. The Philippines is not a participant in the theater of conflict. As such, there is no credible direct threat to the Philippines or

facilities therein. Iran launched attacks on US facilities in countries that it shares maritime or land borders with,” dugang pa niya.

Gipasabot ni Andolong nga ang Edca sites sa nasod wa gigamit aron paglusad o paghimo og assault batok sa ubang nasod.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has made it clear that the EDCA sites will not be used for offensive action,” gitataw sa opisyal nga ang maong pasilidad dako og natampo sa pagpalig-on sa kapasidad sa ug Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Sa laing bahin, giklaro ni National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Cornelio Valencia Jr. nga ang Edca sites dili mga base militar sa Amerika

“There are no American military bases in the Philippines. The sites referred to under the EDCA are Philippine military bases that remain under the full ownership, control and management of the AFP,” pagklaro ni Valencia. /