DOH chief mibalibad og media interviews

Ang bag-ong gitudlo nga Health Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr. ang kasamtanga’ng nibalibad og interview gikan sa mga sakop sa mga tigbalita, ug matod pa gihatagan una niya og focus ang transition diha sa iyang departamento.

Sa press statement sa Department of Health (DOH) niadtong Miyerkules, Hulyo 15 nga sulod sa duha ka semana nga ang mga kadagkuan sa maong departmento mosusi sa mga kausaban ug tun-an ang priority programs alang sa mas paspas nga pagtunol sa healthcare services sa kinabag-an.

"At this stage, the Secretary's priority is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the Department's ongoing initiatives, ensure continuity of essential health services, and identify opportunities to further strengthen the delivery of public healthcare. His immediate focus is on work and execution," press statement sa DOH.

Niadtong Hulyo 14, 2026, opisyal nga nanumpa sa iyang katungdanan si Pujalte isip Health Secretary hulip sa ni-resign nga si Ted Herbosa. / PNA