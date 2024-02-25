DOH mipasidaan batok sa injectable glutathione

Subling nipasidaan ang Department of Health (DOH) sa publiko niadtong Sabado, Pebrero 24, 2024, batok sa paggamit sa glutathione alang sa pagpaputi sa panit.

Sa usa ka pahayag, ang departamento sa kahimsog nagpabilin nga wala’y gipatik nga mga pagsulay sa klinika nga nagsusi sa paggamit sa injectable glutathione alang sa pagpagaan sa panit.

Giingon niini nga wala usab mga panudlo alang sa angay nga regimen sa doses ug gidugayon sa pagtambal.

“The DOH does not support the use of glutathione for skin whitening,” sumala sa DOH.

“Injectable glutathione is approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Philippines as an adjunct treatment in cisplatin chemotherapy. The FDA has not approved any injectable products for skin lightening,” sigun sa DOH.

Bisan pa, ang DOH nii­ngon nga dili kini ma-regulate ang resita sa mga tambal kon maaprobahan na kini sa pagsulod sa merkado sa Pilipinas, bisan sa FDA.

“Physicians are authorized by their license to practice medicine granted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC),” dugang sa DOH.

“For the next steps to take should you think that injectable glutathione was wrongly prescribed for you by a physician, please consult a practicing lawyer or the Public Attorney’s Office for legal advice on matters such as medical negligence and what may be done in the interest of justice,” dason niini.

Si DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa una nang nipasidaan bahin sa mga kapeligrohan sa paggamit sa glutathione, sama sa kadaot sa kidney, nga mahimong makamatay.

ETHICS SA SENADO

Sa sayo pa, gitawgan ni Senador Nancy Binay ang TV personality nga si Mariel Rodriguez, kinsa nag-post og hulagway sa iyang kaugalingon nga nag-glutathione drip session sa opisina sa iyang bana nga si Senador Robin Padilla.

“I’m not sure if the Ethics Committee can extend its jurisdiction dito sa nangyaring insidente since hindi naman member ng Senado si Ms. Mariel. But we also need to closely look into it because it involves issues of conduct, integrity, and reputation of the Institution and matters that concern health and safety,” matod ni Binay, chairperson sa Senate Ethics Committee.

“Nakaka-bother lang dahil yung IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises na walang abiso mula sa clinic. ‘Yung gluta drip ay ni-declare na mismo ng DOH na unsafe, banned ng FDA...” dugang niya. / SunStar Philippines