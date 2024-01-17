DOH supak sa umento sa Philhealth premium

Giawhag ni Health Secretary Ted Herbosa si Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga ipabilin ang suspensiyon sa pagpatuman sa premium rate increase sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) sugod sa Enero 2024.

Sa media forum sa Miyerkules, Enero 17, 2024, si Herbosa niingon nga nagpadala siya og suwat kang Marcos nga nagrekomendar sa pagsuspenso sa pagpatuman sa premium rate hike sa Philhealth.

Siya miingon nga ang pag­langan sa premium wala’y ne­gatibo nga epekto sa pinansyal nga kahimtang sa ahensya, ingon nga ang Philhealth “himsog nga adunay maayo kaayo nga reserba ug maayo kaayo nga pamuhunan.”

“If ever the President will agree to the contribution, my recommendation is to start from where we stopped, not the current five percent. If we stopped at two percent or three percent increase, we start at where it was suspended. That for me is the logical way to lift suspension. We don’t jump to a very high rate kasi kawawa ang mga tao,” matod niya.

“My position is that, I think PhilHealth has enough money to actually continue to give benefits. It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premium,” dugang niya. (TPM sa Sunstar Philippines)