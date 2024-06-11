DOJ mihimakak nga Teves gibuhian sa Timor Leste

Kanhi Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. gibuhian apan sa ulahi gidakop pag-usab taliwala sa iyang nagpadayon nga extradition proceedings sa Timor Leste.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang legal counsel ni Teves nga si Ferdinand Topacio niingon nga ang kanhi magbabalaud gibuhian gikan sa preventive detention “because the request for extradition by the Philippines Government was made out of time and in a manner that is not sanctioned by practice and customary international law.”

Agi’g tubag, ang tigpamaba sa Department of Justice nga si Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano niingon nga si Teves gibuhian apan diha-diha dayon gidakop pag-usab isip kabahin sa proseso sa gobyerno sa Timor-Leste.

Gipanghimakak niya ang pangangkon ni Topacio nga nagkagubot ang DOJ samtang iyang gipadayon nga ang ahensya makahimo sa pagsumite sa tanan nga mga kinahanglanon sa una ug sa paagi nga hingpit nga nagsunod sa balaod sa Timor Leste.

“His (Teves) release and subsequent re-arrest should not be taken as hindrance to the process but simply a part of it. We appreciate the steps currently being undertaken by the Timor Leste government to remove him from their territory and we eagerly anticipate his return to the Philippines so he can face the multiple murder charges,” matod ni Clavano.

“Thus, the statements of Atty. Topacio are misleading, highly irresponsible and an insult to both countries. He ought to know that while he owes fealty to his client, he remains an officer of the court and must act accordingly to maintain its majesty and integrity,” dugang niya.

Sa laing pamahayag, si Topacio mibarog sa iyang naunang pamahayag nga si Teves “in point of fact and law release from detention.”

“I’m here in Dili and I was presented with the order of the court, and my colleagues in Timor Leste who speak Portuguese apprised me of the ratio decidendi of the decision (written in Portuguese, the official language of Timor Leste) to the effect that the detention of Representative Teves was illegal because the extradition request of the Philippines, in legal parlance, was one big camoteng cajoy na may ulalo pa,” siya niingon.

“So there was nothing misleading about my statement. Teves was in point of fact and law, released from detention. Pwede kong isalpak sa mukha niya yung order pagdating ko,” dugang niya.

Si Teves, kinsa nag-atubang og daghang mga kaso sa pagpatay sa nasod may kalabotan sa pagpatay kang Negros Oriental Province Governor Roel Degamo niadtong Marso 2023, gidakop sa Timor Leste niadtong Marso 21, usa ka bulan human siya gibutang sa red notice sa International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) sa hangyo sa DOJ.

Gawas sa pagpatay kang Degamo nga miresulta usab sa kamatayon sa 11 ka mga inosenteng indibidwal, si Teves aduna usab standing warrant of arrest sa pagpatay sa pipila ka mga indibidwal sa probinsiya sukad niadtong 2019. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines