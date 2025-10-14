DOJ mipasa sa resulta sa imbestigasyon sa flood control projects sa Ombudsman

BULACAN. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspects an alleged ghost flood control project in Baliuag, Bulacan, worth over P55 million but with no structure built despite full payment. Photo from Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo









Copied Gisumiter sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang resulta sa ilang imbestigasyon bahin sa giingong anomalusong flood control projects ngadto sa Office of the Ombudsman sa Martes, Oktubre 14, 2025. Si Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon ug ang DOJ officer-in-charge Frederick Vida nitunol sa nahuman na nilang imbestigasyon ngadto ni kanhi Justice secretary ug karon Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla. Apil sa maong findings ang rekomendasyon nga ipasaka ang mga kasong graft, malversation, perjury, ug falsification of public documents batok sa mga opisyal sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan First District Engineering Office ug mga kontraktor nga nalambigit sa lima ka flood control projects nga gitawag og “ghosts.”/ TPM / SunStar Philippines