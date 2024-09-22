DOLE-7 giila sa paspas nga pagpatuman sa SEnA RFAs

Ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 giila isip usa sa duha (2) ka opisina sa tibuok nasod nga labing paspas nga nagpatuman sa Requests for Assistance (RFAs) ilawom sa Single-Entry Approach (SEnA). Sa pinakaulahing SEnA Accomplishment Report nga giusa sa National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB), isip SEnA secretariat, ang DOLE 7 mitumaw isip usa sa regional offices sa DOLE, gawas sa DOLE RO-2, nga gidayeg tungod sa katulin ug kapaspas sa serbisyo.

Ang DOLE 7 ug DOLE 3 nakahuman sa RFAs sulod sa usa (1) ka adlaw, samtang ang ubang mga rehiyonal nga buhatan sa DOLE nakahuman sa ilang mga RFAs sulod sa duha (2) hangtod siyam (9) ka adlaw.

Ang gitapok nga report sa pagpatuman sa SEnA, nagpakita sa mosunod sa tibuok nasod:

Requests for Assistance Filed and Handled;

Employment Size of companies involved in RFAs

Issues Involved in RFAs filed

Disposisyon sa RFAs;

Disposition and Settlement Rates

Speed and Expeditiousness

Disposition with Process Cycle Time (PCT)

Monetary Benefits

Pending RFAs

“Congratulations, to all the SEADOs most especially the DOLE-7 SEnA Unit. This is proof that a working condition and as system conducive to settlement counts a lot,” matod ni DOLE 7 Regional Director Lilia Estillore.

Sa Nobiyembre 2023, gimugna ang DOLE 7 SEnA Unit. Ang mga SEADOs o Single-Entry Assistance Desk Officers niini nagtutok sa pagdumala sa mga RFAs ilawom sa SEnA. / PR