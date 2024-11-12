DOLE 7 mipakita sa mga programa, inisyatibo sa pagpalambo sa Bohol

Ang priority programs, activities and projects (PAPs) sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 mao ang gihisgutan sa High-Level Roundtable Discussion ug Planning Meeting atol sa Regional Development Council (RDC) nga panagtigum sa mga ahensya sa gobiyerno sa lalawigan sa Bohol.

Gipresentar ni DOLE 7 Assistant Regional Director Emmanuel Y. Ferrer kung giunsa sa departamento ang pagpatuman sa mga programa ug serbisyo gikan sa Hulyo-Disyembre 2022 hangtod Enero-Agosto 2024.

Sa iyang presentasyon, gihatagan og gibug-aton ni ARD Ferrer ang implementasyon sa mga mosunod nga programa sa departamento:

○ Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES);

○ Government Internship Program (GIP);

○ JobStart Philippines;

○ Job Fairs;

○ Public Employment Service (PES);

○ Technical and Advisory Visit (TAV);

○ Single-Entry Approach (SEnA) Program;

○ DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP); and the

○ Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged (TUPAD) Workers.

Usa sa mga unang agenda sa RDC Meeting mao ang insidente sa kapobrehon sa 24 nga mga labing kabus nga lungsod sa Bohol.

Base sa datus gikan sa Philippine Statistics Authority, padayon nga mius-os ang poverty incidence sukad niadtong 2009 sa maong mga lungsod.

Apan kaniadtong 2021 nga panahon sa COVID-19 Pandemic, usa ka average nga 15% nga pagtaas sa insidente sa kakabus ang natala kumpara sa 2018 nga datus.

“We fervently hope that DOLE-7 through its Bohol Field Office (BFO) was able to help minimize the incidence of poverty in the province through its programs and services. Admittedly, there still so much to be done. And we, at the DOLE-7 continue to improve how we do things and carry out our tasks while making sure that the people we serve have wide access to all of them,” matod ni ARD Ferrer.

Gidayeg ni ARD Ferrer ang Bohol Field Office sa pagsiguro nga ang mga programa ug serbisyo sa departamento nga mapaduol sa katawhan ilabina niadtong mga kubos sa kinabuhi.

“We vow to continue making our programs and services accessible. We have our program focals and managers who can accommodate those who have clarifications and queries about our various programs and services. We encourage everyone to ask the right people and not rely on what is provided by social media,” dugang niini.

Ang mga programa ug serbisyo sa DOLE nagtinguha nga makatampo sa tumong sa nasod nga mapakunhod ang kapobrehon pinaagi sa direktang benepisyo alang sa mga trabahante sa formal ug informal nga sektor. / PR