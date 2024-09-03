DOLE 7: Nag-roll out sa Omnibus Guidelines sa Freedom of Association

Nagtigom ang mga representante gikan sa sektor sa mga trabahante, mga tag-iya sa negosyo, ug gobyerno aron hisgutan ang pagtugot sa mga trabahante ug tag-iya sa negosyo sa paghimo ug pag-apil sa mga organisasyon nga ilang gipili.

Gi-roll out sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 ang guidelines sa Freedom of Association ug Civil Liberties of Workers and Employers.

Kauban sa nagkadaiyang mga grupo sa mga trabahante, mga representante sa management, ug mga kauban gikan sa gobyerno, gihatagan nila og gibug-aton ang pagrespeto sa mga katungod sa tawo ug sa epekto sa mga labor dispute sa trade.

Usa sa gihisgutan atol sa maong roll out mao ang presentasyon sa Omnibus Guidelines sa Freedom of Association ug Executive Order No. 23, Series of 2023 nga nagpalig-on ug nanalipod sa Freedom of Association Right to Organize of Workers.

Gi-welcome ni DOLE 7 Regional Director Lilia A. Estillore ang mga partisipante ug gipang-giyahan kini ngadto sa usa ka komprehensibong diskusyon sa pipila ka isyu sa panel discussion.

Ang mga mosunod ang panelists gikan sa sektor sa labor and management ug mga ahensya sa gobyerno:

○ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7;

○ Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7;

○ Police Regional Office (PRO) 7; ug

○ Department of Justice (DOJ) 7.

Ang representante ni Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma mao si Atty. Lennard Constantine C. Serrano, Assistant Secretary for Workers’ Welfare and Protection Cluster sa DOLE, nga nagsilbing keynote speaker.

Si ASEC “Leng” Serrano mibisita usab sa mga parallel activities sama sa Orientation sa DOLE Adjustment Measures Program (AMP), ang miting sa Regional Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (RTIPC) 7, ug ang pag-roll out sa Omnibus Guidelines sa Freedom of Association para sa mga kauban sa gobyerno.

Ang mga resource persons sa kalihokan naglakip sa mga mosunod:

○ Atty. Arvin A. Odron, CHR 7 Regional Director, nga naghisgot sa Importance of Respecting Human Rights;

○ Atty. Lovely Aissa B. Velayo-Agliam, Mediator-Arbiter sa DOLE-7, nga nagpasabot sa Executive Order No. 23, Series of 2023;

○ Atty. Maria Consuelo S. Bacay, Labor Arbiter ug OIC sa DOLE Bureau of Labor Relations (BLR), nga naghisgot sa mga sulod sa Omnibus Guidelines sa Freedom of Association; ug

○ Chief Jan Dela Vega sa Multilateral Relations Division sa Bureau of International Trade Relations (BITR) sa DTI, nga naghisgot sa Impact of Labor Disputes to Trade.

Si OIC-Assistant Regional Director Emmanuel Y. Ferrer mihatag og mensahe isip pagsara sa maong kalihokan.

Siya malaumon nga unta ang tanan nga naapil maengganyo sa pagsuporta ug pagpalambo sa mga batakang katungod sa freedom of association ug sa katungod sa pag-organisar diin usa ka mahinungdanon nga pundasyon sa usa ka demokratikong kati­lingban nga nalatid sa 1987 Philippine Constitution. / PR