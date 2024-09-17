DOLE 7: Tabang panginabuhian alang sa senior citizens ug trabahante sa informal sector

Ang pipila ka mga senior citizens ug uban pang mga trabahante sa informal sector sa Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu maoy pinakabag-o nga mga benepisyaryo sa tabang panginabuhian sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7.

Atol sa pag-turn-over sa livelihood assistance niadtong Septiyembre 4, 2024, ang departamento nagpagawas og sobra sa PHP840,000.00 nga pinansyal nga tabang pinaagi sa Barangay Tipolo.

Ang maong kantidad gamiton aron mapalit ang mga kinahanglanon nga materyales, jigs ug equipment alang sa General Merchandise nga proyekto sa benepisyaryo nga mga miyembro sa Tipolo Residences Informal Workers Association, matod sa Tri-City Field Office (TCFO) Chief, Marites G. Mercado.

Kung hingpit na nga mag-operate ang maong proyekto, dako ang paglaum sa mga benepisyaryo nga makatabang kini sa pagdugang sa ilang kita og PHP500.00 kada miyembro matag kwarter sa tuig.

Ang asosasyon naghimo og project management team aron tan-awon ang marketing ug pinansyal nga aspeto sa proyekto.

“We saw the potential of the identified project of the beneficiaries especially that the service (selling prime commodities) it offers can also be availed of by its own members. So, the market is really there. We just hope that they will be able to nurture what they received from government through the DOLE,” pulong ni DOLE-7 Regional Director Lilia A. Esillore.

Gidayeg usab niya ang pag-apil sa senior citizens sa proyekto nga naghimo kanila nga produktibo ug aktibo nga mga kontribyutor sa ilang edad.

Kung andam na ang tanan sama sa canvassing ug procurement sa mga materyales, ang proyekto gilauman nga mag-operate sa hingpit sugod sa ulahi nga bahin sa bulan ning Septiyembre.

Ang livelihood assistance nga gihatag sa Tipolo Residences Informal Workers Association nahimugso gikan sa DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP).

Ang tanan nga mga benepisyaryo sakop sa group personal accident insurance (GPAI) pinaagi sa GSIS sulod sa usa ka tuig. / PR