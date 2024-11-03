Dole mipagawas og P30.8M sa naigo sa bagyo sa Bicol

Nipagawas ang Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) og inisyal nga kantidad nga P30.83 mil­yunes nga ayuda sa mga trabahante nga nawad-an og puy-anan tungod sa tropical storm Kristine sa Bicol Region.

Sa usa ka pahayag, ang Dole-Bicol nitaho nga 7,249 ka mga trabahante nga nawad-an og pinuy-anan tungod sa bagyo sa rehiyon, ang hatagan og bayad isip kabahin sa mga benepisyo ubos sa emergency employment program.

“We know that each of you is working hard for the welfare of your family. With this assistance from DOLE, we hope it will help to alleviate your financial needs and overcome the challenges caused by the recent typhoon," matod ni Dole Bicol Director Imelda Gatinao.

Ang mga benepisyaryo mao ang mga trabahante gikan sa mga apektadong lungsod sa Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, ug Catanduanes.

“This is part of the government's intensified recovery efforts for provinces severely hit by Tropical Storm Kristine,” dugang ni Gatinao.

Ubos sa Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, ang mga trabahante-benepi­syaryo gihatagan og temporaryong sweldo nga trabaho sulod sa 10 ngadto sa 30 ka adlaw nga trabaho sa komunidad, ilabina sa panahon sa kalamidad.

Sa Bicol, ang worker-beneficiaries mihimo og community development projects, lakip na ang cleanup drives ug relief goods repacking, ug, sa baylo, nakadawat og sweldo nga P395 matag adlaw.

Sa ulahing bahin sa Oktubre, si “Kristine” milibot sa nasod diin ang rehiyon sa Bicol mao ang labing apektadong lugar. / HDT / SunStar Phi­lippines