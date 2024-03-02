Dole nagpahimangno sa peke nga Tupad

Ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) niadtong Biyernes, Marso 1, 2024, nipasidaan pag-usab sa publiko batok sa bogus kun peke nga pamaagi sa pag-hire sa mga benepisyaryo sa ilang emergency employment program.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns (BWSC) niingon nga ang publiko kinahanglan nga dili magpaild sa mga mangingilad nga mga indibidwal o grupo nga naghimo og bakak nga mga pangangkon kalabot sa Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program.

“Contrary to circulating social media posts, Tupad beneficiaries do not earn P800 per day. The highest minimum wage in the country is P610 in the National Capital Region,” matod sa BWSC.

“The post also erroneously used the logo of the National Labor Relations Commission — a quasi-judicial agency attached to the DOLE mandated to adjudicate labor and management disputes and is not connected to the Tupad Program. The BWSC serves as Tupad’s program manager,” kini nidugang.

Inay nga magpailad, ang BWSC nitambag sa publiko nga direktang makig-alayon sa DOLE ug sa mga otorisadong kawani niini aron makapahimulos sa mga programa ug serbisyo niini.

“You may reach us through the DOLE Hotline 1349 or the nearest DOLE office in your area,” matod sa BWSC.