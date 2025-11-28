Donaire puno sa kadasig

Sa edad nga 43, nasayod si Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire nga nagpatong na siya sa tumoytumoy sa iyang Hall of Fame-bound boxing career.

Apan giklaro sa kanhi four-division world champion nga niini, mas nadasig siya nga ipamatuod nga aduna pa siya’y saktong ikabuga taliwala sa iyang pangedaron.

Nisaad si Donaire (43-8, 28KOs) nga iya kining ipakita sa iyang pagbalik og away karong Disyembre 17, 2025, sa Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena sa Tokyo, Japan diin ikaharong niya ang 29 anyos ug wala’y pildeng si Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-3, 8KOs).

Gipasabot ni Donaire nga gipangandam kini niya og maayo gumikan kay kini maoy taytayan aron makapanuktok siya pagbalik alang sa world title.

“I always look forward to something bigger in my career. Winning this fight sets me up to challenge the other champions and collect the other belts in the division. This is the opponent that puts me back at the top,” matod ni Donaire nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

“That’s motivation enough to keep pushing harder and make sure there is a 2026 to talk about with a win. It doesn’t matter who it is in the division, as long as I get to unify and keep moving forward,” dugang niya.

Parehong giila sila si Donaire ug Tsutsumi sa World Boxing Association (WBA) isip bantamweight titlists.

Si Donaire maoy naggunit sa interim version ning maong bakos samtang si Tsutsumi nagpabiling “champion in recess.”

Ginaog si Tsutsumi isip “champion in recess” gumikan kay wala siya nakadepensa sa korona batok kang Antonio Vargas kay nagpaalim pa siya sa iyang angol niadtong higayuna.

Bisan unsa pa nga version sa bakos ang ilang ilugan, ang tuyo ug tumong ni Donaire mao ang pagdaog ning awaya aron makabaton siya og mas dakong oportunidad.

Gusto sab gyud ni Donaire nga pamatud-an nga sayop ang pagtuo sa publiko nga angayan na siyang moretiro.

“A lot of people say that I’m already guaranteed to be in the Hall of Fame, but what drives me the most is still being able to do this,” matod ni Donaire.

“Time in the ring is limited. The fact that I still possess the capability to beat these other guys out there and compete at the highest level, that inspires me to keep going.” / ESL