Doncic-Jokic tandem giatngan ni Nowitzki

Gibutyag ni NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki nga usa sa iyang dream tandem mao ang panag-uban sa European stars nga si Luka Doncic ug Nikola Jokic sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Nahisgotan kini ni Nowitzki sa panagtapok sa basketball stars aron iselebrar ang basketball career ni Slovenian star Goran Dragic nga moretiro na sa basketball.

Sa pagkakaron murag lisod kini mahitabo kay si Doncic ug Jokic pulos man bituon sa ilang tagsatagsa ka teams. Si Doncic sa Dallas Mavericks samtang si Jokic sa Denver Nuggets.

“I hope that would be in Dallas,” saysay ni Nowitzki sa EuroHoops.com. “I’m not sure if that will ever happen, but obviously both are two of the best players in the world. If not the best players in the world.”

Dugang pa ni Nowitzki nga maayo ang relasyon ni Doncic ug Jokic og nindot kini kon mahimong teammates ang duha. / RSC