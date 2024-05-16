Doncic, Mavs 3-2 na batok sa Thunder

Nimugna og triple-double 31 puntos, 11 ka assists ug 10 ka rebounds si Luka Doncic aron pangulohan ang kadaugan sa Dallas Mavericks batok sa host Oklahoma City Thunder, 104-92, sa Game 5 nga maoy naghatag kanila og 3-2 nga bintaha sa Western Conference semi-finals series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Huwebes, Mayo 16, 2024 (PH time).
Si Doncic, kinsa maoy regular season leading scorer, nirehistro sa iyang ikaunom nga triple-double ning maong playoffs nga iyang career-high.
Nitampo sa Mavericks og iyang playoff career-high 19 puntos si Derrick Jones Jr., nitunol og 12 puntos si Kyrie Irving samtang niamot og 10 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds si P.J. Washington.
Ang Thunder gipangulohan ni Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pinaagi sa iyang 30 puntos samtang niamot og 13 puntos si Chet Holmgren. / AP