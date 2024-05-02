Doncic miagak sa Mavericks

Bisan aduna siya’y angol (sprained right knee), si Luka Doncic nakamaneho gihapon pagmugna og 35 puntos aron agakon ang Dallas Mavericks sa dakong kadaugan batok sa Los Angeles Lakers, 123-93, sa Game 5 sa ilang Western Conference 1st round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sa kadaugan, ang Mavericks nakaposte og 3-2 nga bintaha sa best-of-seven series.

“I think it was a very big game,” asoy ni Doncic. “We win, and now we’ve got to win one out of two. We’ve got to go back to Dallas and play the same way.” / AP