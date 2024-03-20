Donoso gimandoan sa LWUA pagtuman

Gimandoan sa Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) si Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) General Manager Edgar Donoso sa pagpatuman sa kamanduan human nakahukom ang water district nga ipadayon ang status quo bisan pa sa interbensyon nga gihimo sa LWUA.

Sa press statement nga gipadala sa SunStar Cebu, Miyerkules, Marso 20, 2024, si LWUA chairman Ronnie Ong nipasabot nga ang ahensya adunay legal nga hurisdiksyon sa MCWD, isip regulator ug policymaker sa naulahi ubos sa Presidential Decree 198 o ang Provincial Water Utilities Act of 1973.

Si Ong niisyu og show cause order batok kang Donoso tungod sa pag-apod-apod og memorandum nga adunay “false information” ngadto sa mga empleyado sa MCWD, ug sa pagtugot sa “unauthorized use” sa mga pasilidad sa water district alang sa pulitikanhong paggamit.

Niadtong Marso 15, si LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga nibutang og interim board nga partially take over sa MCWD Board of Directors nga gilangkuban nila ni Atty. Jose Daluz III, Miguelito Pato, Jocelyn May Seno, Atty. Earl Bonachita, ug Atty. Danilo Ortiz ug gimandoan sila sa paghunong sa ilang katungdanan isip MCWD Board sulod sa unom ka buwan.

Ang tanang personnel sa MCWD gitahasan usab sa pagtaho ngadto sa interim board ug pagsunod sa mga direktiba niini.

Si Donoso, bisan pa, pinaagi sa usa ka sulat nga gitumong kang Salonga kaniadtong Marso 18, niingon nga mangayo siya og legal nga opinyon sa Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), ang legal arm sa gobyerno sa Pilipinas, mahitungod sa partial takeover sa LWUA.

Dugang ni Donoso nga giila gihapon sa mga personahe sa MCWD ang kasamtangang mga sakop sa BOD aron malikayan nga makabalda sa mahinungdanong serbisyo sa water district.

Sa laing bahin, si Daluz nitug-an sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Biyernes nga iyang tumanon ang direktiba sa LWUA.

Sa samang press statement, si Ong niingon nga nakadawat siya og mga taho sa MCWD Memorandum niadtong Marso 15, nga nagtumong sa interbensyon sa LWUA isip usa ka “intention” nga manginlabot, imbes nga usa ka balido ug legal nga mando nga gipatuman na.

Matod ni Ong nga ubos sa PD 198, ang LWUA By-laws, ug ang Manual of Corporate Governance, ang trabaho ni Donoso dili ang pagrepresentar sa Regular BOD kondili ang pagrepresentar sa management pinaagi sa pagpatuman sa balido nga kamandoan gikan sa LWUA isip regulating agency.

“Instead of the GM (Donoso) meddling with the affairs not that of the Management, he should do his job as GM instead by implementing valid orders from LWUA which has lawful jurisdiction over MCWD,” matod ni Ong.

Dason niya, ang Section 24 sa PD 198 niingon nga “the general manager, who shall not be a director, shall, subject to the approval of the board, have full supervision and control of the maintenance, operation, and construction of water supply and wastewater disposal and administrative facilities of the district, with full power and authority to exercise management prerogatives as set forth in the district’s personnel rules and regulations.” / EHP