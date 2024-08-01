DOTr: PUVMP magpadayon

Giseguro ni Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista sa mga Senador nga aktibo silang nagtubag sa mga kabalaka bahin sa Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), nga kaniadto nailhan nga Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Sa usa ka sulat ngadto kang Senate President Francis Escudero, giingon ni Bautista nga ang temporaryong suspensyon sa implementasyon sa PTMP, nga gilakip sa usa ka resolusyon nga giaprubahan sa 22 ka mga Senador iadtong Hulyo 31, maghimo nga ang “halt the positive momentum of the program” ug mosangpot kini sa “unintended consequences.”

“While we acknowledge that PTMP has faced challenges, allow us to respectfully posit that its overall impact has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite some isolated issues that have arisen, DOTr, along with its attached agencies, are actively addressing them through ongoing review and stakeholder consultations,” matod ni Bautista.

“We remain committed to refining the program to better meet the needs of our stakeholders... In conclusion, we respectfully beseech the honorable Senate to consider the ongoing benefits and improvements of PTMP,” dason niya.

Dunay 22 ka mga Senador ang ningpirma pabor sa Senate Resolution 1096, nga nanawagan kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nga temporaryong isuspenso ang implementasyon sa PTMP samtang gipaabot ang resolusyon sa mga balido ug hinungdanon nga kabalaka nga gipasaka sa mga apektadong drayber ug operators.

Pipila sa ilang mga kabalaka mao ang umaabot nga pag-phaseout sa iconic nga Philippine jeepneys aron mopahigayon ug minibuses, ang kakayahan sa mga drayber nga makapalit niini, ug ang taas nga ihap sa mga wala pa maghiusa nga PUVs.

Si Bautista sublimg nipasalig sa pagka komitado sa departamento bahin sa pagpreserbar sa iconic nga disenyo sa tradisyonal nga jeepneys.

Gipasabot niya nga sila nag-awhag sa lokal nga mga tiggama ug mga importer sa PUVs “to emulate the artistic design” sa Philippine jeepneys.

Ningon siya nga ang mga drayber o operators dili kinahanglan nga mopalit dayon og modernong PUVs human sa konsultasyon, kay ang PTMP ipatuman hinayhinay sa mosunod nga tulo hangtod upat ka tuig human sa deadline sa konsolidasyon.

Sa usa ka interbyu sa radyo, si DOTr

Si Undersecretary Andy Ortega niingon nga ang ahensya dili mobiya sa implementasyon sa PTMP, ug gipasabot nga ang Presidente mao ang adunay katapusang desisyon bahin niini.

“On the part of the DOTr, we are pursuing the program because we know kaya po nating ayusin ang lahat ng problema sa usapin sa konsultasyon, while we are pushing for, ongoing po ‘yung programa natin,” matod niya.

“Tuloy lang because that’s the order of the President, that’s the order of the secretary. We have to pursue this program dahil alam po natin we can talk, we can fix and we can improve what we have been doing for the past year,” dason niya.

Gihisgotan usab ni Ortega nga 83 porsyento sa mga drayber ug operator sa nasod misunod na sa consolidation policy, nga nagkinahanglan nga ang mga Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) mag-operate ilawom sa usa ka kooperatiba aron ma-renew ang ilang provisional authorities, usa sa mga laning gi-criticize nga probisyon sa programa.

Gisugdan sa administrasyon ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, ang PTMP nagtinguha nga ilisan ang tradisyonal nga Filipino jeepneys sa mga modern ug environment-friendly nga mga sakyanan, nga gihatagan og dako nga konsiderasyon ug prioridad ang kaluwasan sa mga pasahero. / TPM / SunStar Philippines