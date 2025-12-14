DPWH nagtinguha nga ibalik ang gikibhang sa 2026 budget

Nagtinguha ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) nga ibalik ang kantidad nga gikibhang gikan sa ilang gisugyot nga budget alang sa 2026 tungod sa kausaban sa Construction Materials Price Data (CMPD).

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Sabado, Disyembre 13, 2025, gihangyo sa ahensya nga tugotan sila sa pagpatuman sa mga kausaban sa project costs gamit ang updated nga CMPD Special Issuance, sa paggamit sa ilang executive functions, aron maseguro ang husto nga pagpatuman sa proyekto.

“The motion for reconsideration is made to ensure that the detailed process of applying the new CMPD will be followed to avoid inaccurate costing and potential project unimplementability which may lead to underspending, and related legal and administrative issues,” pamahayag sa DPWH.

Ang CMPD usa ka opisyal ug regular nga gi-update nga listahan sa presyo alang sa nagkalainlaing construction materials sama sa aggregates, semento, ug aspalto nga gipatik sa DPWH aron i-standardize ang mga gasto alang sa mga proyekto sa imprastraktura sa gobiyerno, pagseguro sa transparency ug efficiency, uban sa datos nga nakolekta gikan sa lainlaing mga rehiyon ug suppliers.

Subay sa hangyo, ang DPWH nagpagawas og kamanduan aron maseguro nga ang mga Implementing Offices sa DPWH hugot nga motuman sa updated nga CMPD.

Ang kamanduan hugot nga nagmando sa mosunod: Sundon ang usa ka workflow aron i-adjust ang tanang Pay Items sa Programs of Work (POW) gamit ang updated nga CMPD; Usbon ang tanang Approved Budgets for the Contracts (ABCs); pangayuon ang detalyadong documentation ug quality assurance.

“The Department assures the Senate and the House of Representatives that the updated CMPD will be strictly implemented at the Regional and District Engineering Offices and that failure to comply with this Order shall be subject to administrative sanctions under existing Civil Service and Department rules, as well as filing of appropriate administrative and/or criminal charges under relevant laws,” dugang sa DPWH.

Ang Senado nikibhang og dako sa budget sa DPWH gikan sa P624.48 bilyones ngadto sa bersyon sa House of Represen­tantes nga P570.48 bilyones.

Sa 2026 National Expenditures Program, ang DPWH nangayo og P881,312,559,000 nga budget alang sa sunod tuig.

Ang DPWH anaa sa init nga sitwasyon tungod sa pagkawala sa bilyones nga kantidad sa pundo sa publiko sa mga anomaliya nga flood control projects.

Kini nagtukmod kang Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa pagpahigayon og lawom nga imbestigasyon sa mga iregularidad sa mga proyekto sa pagpugong sa baha. / TPM/SunStar Philippines