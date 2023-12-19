Dr. Paulin giila isip 2023 Most Outstanding Superintendent

MGA OPISYAL: Ang nominees, awardee, ug DepEd regional officials atol sa DepEd Region 7 Pasidungog 2023 Awarding Ceremonies niadtong Disyembre 14, 2023 sa Hoops Dome Lapu-Lapu City. (Gikan sa wala) HRDD Chief Misael Borgonia, PPRD Chief Benjamin Tiongson, Assistant Regional Director Atty. Fiel Almendra, Most Outstanding SDS Nominee Roseller N. Gelig (Danao City), Most Outstanding SDS awardee Senen Priscilo P. Paulin (Cebu Province), Most Outstanding SDS Nominee Ronald Gutay (City of Naga), Regional Director Salustiano T. Jimenez, Administrative Services Chief Ida Cabantan, FTAD Chief Merden Bryant, ug CLMD Chief Maria Jesusa Despojo. Tampo. DepEd Norman Blanco. (Hulagway gikan kang Judalyn Mulle, OIC Public Schools Supervisor of Bantayan). / Tampo

Press Release Ang Schools Division Supe­rintendent sa Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province, Dr. Senen Priscilo P. Paulin, gipasidunggan isip Most Outstanding 3rd Level Official-Most Outstanding Superintendent in the Department of Educa­tion (DepEd) Central Visayas (CV). Ang awading ceremonies gipahigayon sa Hoops Dome, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu niadtong Huwebes, Disyembre 14, 2023. Si DepEd 7 Regional Director Salustiano T. Jimenez, maoy nitunol sa naasoy nga award uban sa mga opisyal sa DepEd 7. Si Dr. Paulin gihatagan og pasidungog uban sa outstanding employees ug program implementers sa DepEd sa CV.