Dr. Paulin giila isip 2023 Most Outstanding Superintendent

Ang Schools Division Superintendent sa Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu Province, Dr. Senen Priscilo P. Paulin, gipasidunggan isip Most Outstanding 3rd Level Official-Most Outstanding Superintendent in the Department of Education (DepEd) Central Visayas (CV).
Ang awading ceremonies gipahigayon sa Hoops Dome, dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu niadtong Huwebes, Disyembre 14, 2023.
Si DepEd 7 Regional Director Salustiano T. Jimenez, maoy nitunol sa naasoy nga award uban sa mga opisyal sa DepEd 7.
Si Dr. Paulin gihatagan og pasidungog uban sa outstanding employees ug program implementers sa DepEd sa CV.