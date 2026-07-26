Driver sa Isuzu nga mibangga og traffic enforcer gitangtangan og lisenya sa LTO

Matod sa LTO 7, giaprubahan kini ni Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao human nasayran sa ahensya nga ang maong indibidwal administratibong manubag sa reckless driving ug sa pagka-Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle ubos sa Republic Act No. 4136, nga nailhan usab nga Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“The investigation established that the respondent deliberately disregarded the lawful signal of a traffic enforcer, struck a Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) personnel while performing official duties, attempted to flee the scene without rendering assistance, and demonstrated conduct that endangered public safety,” pamahayag sa LTO 7.

“A driver’s license is a privilege, not a right, and every motorist is expected to uphold the highest standards of discipline, responsibility, and respect for traffic laws,” dugang pamahayag sa ahensya.

Ang desisyon nakutlo gikan sa usa ka insidente sa unang semana sa Hulyo nga nagpakita sa usa ka Isuzu MU-X Wagon nga giingong nibangga ug niagi sa usa ka traffic enforcer sa Sugbo daplin sa Escario Street duol sa intersection sa Osmeña Boulevard.

Gihulagway kini sa mga aw­­­to­ridad nga nagpakita og "klarong tinguha nga moikyas gikan sa legal nga tulobagon," base sa closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage nga gisusi.

Gibalikbalik sa ahensya nga ang mga nakit-an gipaluyohan sa CCTV footage, mga report sa kapulisan, ug mga dokumentaryo nga ebidensya nga gipresentar atol sa administratibong mga proseso.

Si LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan nagkanayon nga ang pagtangtang sa lisensiya sa nahilambigit nagsilbeng lig-ong pasidaan nga ang ahensya magpadayon sa paghimo og aksyon batok sa mga motorista, kansang mga aksyon naghatag og peligro sa mga tiggamit sa dalan.

“The revocation of a driver’s license is reserved for individuals whose actions demonstrate that they are no longer fit to drive,” matod ni Dinglasan.

“This decision sends a clear message that the LTO will not tolerate reckless, irresponsible, or dangerous behavior on the road. The safety of the motoring public and traffic enforcers will always remain our top priority,” dugang niya. / DPC