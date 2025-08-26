DSWD 7 3Ti Caravan pagbatok sa misinformation, pagpalapad sa serbisyo

Gipahigayon sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 7 ang Tamang Tulong sa Tamang Impormasyon (3Ti) Information Caravan sa Hoops Dome Auditorium sa Dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu City aron makigbatok sa misinformation ug ipromotar ang tukma nga impormasyon sa mga programa ug serbisyo sa ahensiya.

Ang 3Ti usa ka nasyonal nga inisyatibo nga gitumong sa pagpugong sa pagkaylap sa fake news ug sayop nga impormasyon nga kasagarang nagpasamok ug nag-marginalize sa mga benepisyaryo ilabina sa kabos ug vulnerable nga sektor.

Sa iyang welcome remarks, gihisgutan ni Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero ang kamatuoran ug transparency sa serbisyo publiko.

“By bringing the right information closer to the people, we protect our beneficiaries from misinformation and strengthen their trust in the government, and we empower them with accurate, timely, and reliable information,” matod ni Director Lucero.

Gipresentar sab sa mga resource speaker ang nag-unang programa sa DSWD diin si SWO III Marhadzda B. Tudtud nipakita sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), si PDO III Julius Villanueva nipasabot sa Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), si SWO IV Clavel Saycon nihisgot sa Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), ug si PDO III Emely S. Tibong nipaambit sa Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap).

Human sa presentasyon, gipahigayon ang open forum diin gitubag diretso ang mga pangutana ug kabalaka sa mga partisipante.

Aron mas mapalapad ang serbisyo, gibutangan og Public Assistance and Complaints Desk (PACD) ug government booths aron motubag dayon sa mga panginahanglanon.

Nitambong sab ang Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Public Employment Service Office (Peso), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), ug City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Niuyon sab sa kalihukan ang mga opisyal sa DSWD Central Office StratComm group ug lokal nga mga lider sama nila ni Mayor Cindi King-Chan ug Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan nga nagpasalamat sa DSWD sa paghatod og tukma nga impormasyon ug serbisyo duol sa mga Oponganon.

Ang 3Ti Caravan gilunsad na sa Bohol ug Cebu ug ipadayon pa sa ubang dapit sa Central Visayas aron masugpo ang misinformation ug mapalig-on ang pagsalig sa katawhan. / PR