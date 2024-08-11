DSWD-7, 4Ps kids pabalikon og eskwela

Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 7 nag-awhag sa kabataan nga mga benepisyaryo ubos sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) nga magpa-enroll alang sa school year 2024-2025 pinaagi sa Bata Balik Eskwela (BBE) campaign.

“Through this campaign, DSWD would like to bring back to school the 4Ps children bene­ficiaries, especially those who stopped going to school or have difficulty continuing their stu­dies,” matod ni DSWD 7 4Ps Division Chief Jiah Sayson.

Dugang ni Sayson nga ang mga benepisyaryo sa mga bata sa 4Ps mga stakeholder sa programa ug responsable sa pagsunod sa usa sa mga nag-unang kondisyon sa 4Ps nga may kalabotan sa edukasyon.

Nagpa-enroll sila pag-usab sa eskuylahan ug nagtambong sa mga klase aron makabenepisyo gikan sa programa.

“The program, however, recognizes some children have difficulty continuing their studies for various reasons. These need to be attended to in collaboration with everyone, from the parents, school, and local go­vernment units up to the national government units like the Department of Education (DepEd) and DSWD,” pasabot niini.

Matod ni Sayson, lakip sa interbensyon sa DSWD mao ang pagbisita sa balay sa mga panimalay sa 4Ps kansang mga anak napakyas sa pagtungha sa klase sa miaging tuig sa tingtungha.

“During the home visits, the 4Ps City and Municipal Link (C/MLs) would talk to the parents and their children to identify issues and barr­iers that prevent them from attending school and complying with the condition on education,” gidugang ni Sayson.

Aron mas madasig ang mga bata, ang C/MLs nanghatag usab og mga flyer, nag-orient sa mga bata sa mga katungod nila, ug nagpahigayon og focus group discussions (FGD) aron mahibaw-an ang mga rason sa absenteeism ug posibleng interbensyon sa koordinasyon sa mga ginikanan ug sa local government units (LGUs).

Samtang, ang LGU sa Pamplona sa Negros Oriental nanghatag og school supplies sa mga tinun-an sa Fatima Ele­mentary School.

Mokabat sa 262 ka mga bata gikan sa kindergarten hangtod Grade 6 ang nakadawat og school supplies, diin 136 niini mga benepisyaryo sa 4Ps.

Human niini, gipahinumdoman sa 4Ps Municipal Links ang mga benepisyaryo sa mga bata sa 4Ps sa mga kondisyon sa programa ug unsaon nila pagdawat sa education grants gikan sa programa.

Human sa mubo nga briefing, ang mga ML random mibisita sa mga classroom aron susihon ang school supplies sa mga benepisyaryo sa 4Ps.

Ang Municipal Links nihatag usab og teknikal nga tabang ngadto sa mga magtutudlo sa Fatima Elementary School sa presensya sa ilang school principal, Mr. Badeth Gaso, ug sa Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer (MSWDO) Ma. Luisa Aguilar. / PR