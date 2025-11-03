DSWD 7 mipaambit sa maayong praktis sa social welfare pinaagi sa KM Fair 2025

Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), pinaagi sa DSWD Academy, nipahigayon sa 2025 Knowledge Management (KM) Fair for External Partners niadtong Septiyembre 23 hangtod 25, 2025, sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo nga gipangulohan sa DSWD Field Office VII – Central Visayas.

Ang maong kalihukan nitigom og kapin sa 1,000 ka onsite ug online participants nga nakakat-on gikan sa mga best practices sa partner organizations ug local government units (LGUs) sa pagpatuman sa Social Welfare and Development (SWD) programs.

Sumala sa mga tig-organisa gikan sa DSWD Academy, tumong sa KM Fair ang pagpalambo sa pagpaambit sa epektibong mga praktis tali sa mga LGU, Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs), ug ubang national government agencies.

“We want to see good practices replicated by our partners while also helping them gain a better understanding of how these practices should be properly documented and recognized so that they may serve as models for replication,” matod ni Atty. Justin Caesar D. Batocabe sa DSWD Academy atol sa opening program.

Ang DSWD Academy mao ang training ug knowledge management arm sa departamento nga gitugyan sa pagpatuman sa capability-building initiatives ug pagdumala sa knowledge-sharing efforts sa mga partner ug stakeholders.

Gipresentar sa LGUs nga nakadawat sa 2024 DSWD PANATA Ko sa Bayan Gawad Serbisyong Mahusay Award ang ilang mga maayong binuhatan, lakip na ang LGU Talisay City, Cebu nga nagpakita sa “Bugasan sa Kababayen-an” nga usa ka proyekto nga nagpalig-on sa kababayen-an pinaagi sa pagpanginabuhi ug pagtabang sa mga biktima sa Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC).

“The women members of the association have since become advocates in ending VAWC and now serve as resource persons for other communities seeking to replicate the project,” sumala ni Lowella Vestil.

Gipresentar sab sa mga Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs) ang ilang best practices, lakip ang Open Heart Foundation Worldwide, Inc., White Cross, Inc., ug Andres Soriano Foundation, Inc.

Sa iyang mensahe, si DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero nitutok sa tema sa KM Fair nga “Strengthening Social Protection through Innovation.”

“As social and development workers, we must adapt to the changes and dynamics of our time. Digital tools are today’s instruments for delivering efficient and effective services. The transformation we are witnessing presents a challenge for us to improve service delivery so that our communities can truly feel its impact,” pulong ni Lucero.

Gilauman sa DSWD nga pinaagi sa KM Fair, mas daghang partners ang magpalambo og maayong dokumentadong praktis sa pagpatuman sa SWD programs aron mapalambo pa ang serbisyo alang sa mga sektor sama sa kabataan, kababayen-an, katigulangan, PWDs, ug uban pang sektor sa katilingban. / PR