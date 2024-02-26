DSWD-7 mipahigayon og ‘Media Pasalamat’

Sa pagpasidungog sa mga kaubang government information agencies ug local media, ang Department of Social Welfare ang Development (DSWD 7) nipahigayon og ‘Media Pasalamat’ niadtong Huwebes, Pebrero 22, 2024.

Kini ubos sa tema: “Keeping People Informed on Social Welfare and Development in the Ever-Changing Media Landscape.”

Gipresentar ni DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero ang mga kalampusan nga nakab-ot pinaagi sa mga nagkalainlaing programa ug serbisyo nga gipatuman sa ahensya.

Sa samang higayon, gipaila-ila ni Lucero ang mga bag-ong programa sa ahensya sama Oplan Pag-abot Program, Tara, Basa Program, Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program, ug Buong Bansa Handa.

Highlight sa Media Pasalamat mao ang paghatag og plaque of appreciation sa mga kaubang government information agencies ug local media workers sa ilang makanunayong pagsuporta sa pagpakaylap og saktong impormasyon kabahin sa DSWD.

Kauban ni Lucero sila si Assistant Regional Director for Operations Juanito Cantero ug Assistant Regional Director for Administration Tonyson Luther Lee sa pagtunol sa plake sa mga gipasidunggan.

Usa ka seremonyas sa paghatag og award sa mga outstanding media partners ang gihimo alang sa mga mosunod:

* Suzette B. Rafols, Bombo Radyo Cebu

* Alan S. Tangcawan, Brigada Cebu

* Gian I. Navarro, Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) 47

* Futch Anthony G. Inso, Cebu Daily News (CDN) Digital

* Morexette Marie B. Eram, Cebu Daily News (CDN) Digital

* Nestle L. Semilla, Cebu Daily News (CDN) Digital

* Ninya Mae C. Oliverio, Cebu Daily News (CDN) Digital

* Dale G. Israel, CNN Philippines and The Freeman

* Eric P. Amaro, DYAP

* Charmaine V. Balagon, DYAR Sonshine Radio

* Jimrey D. Biosa, DYAR Sonshine Radio

* Arvie N. Veloso, DYHP RMN Cebu

* Noemi A. Truya, DYLA

* Rico Osmeña, DYLA

* Anabelle C. Lagrosas, DYMR Radyo Pilipinas

* Carmel Loise M. Matus, DYMR Radyo Pilipinas

* Jessa Agua-Ylanan, DYMR Radyo Pilipinas

* Frank R. Benedicto, DYRF

* Rowena D. Capistrano, DYRF

* John Kim P. Bote, GMA DYSS

* Lloyd L. Suarez, GMA DYSS

* Alan P. Domingo, GMA Regional TV

* Fe Mari D. Dumaboc, GMA Regional TV

* Lou-Ann Mae Rondina Pantino, GMA Regional TV

* Nikko P. Sereno, GMA Regional TV

* Jacob P. Layan, Mang Pipol’s TV

* Rhoniel S. Madrid, Mang Pipol’s TV

* Andrea Patena Matheu, MyTV Cebu

* Mary Francis Lynn A. Caayon, MyTV Cebu

* Angelica Fay M. Saniel, MyTV Cebu

* Minerva BC Newman, Newmans Blog

* Hazel F. Gloria, Philippine Information Agency (PIA) 7

* Robinson G. Cabardo Jr., Philippine Information Agency (PIA) 7

* Roi Anthony B. Lomotan, Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Negros Oriental

* Elvie C. Bongosia, Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Bohol

* Judy Flores Partlow, Philippine Information Agency (PIA) Negros Oriental

* Jessee Carl S. Atienza, PTV Cebu

* Earl Kim H. Padronia, SunStar

* Honey I. Cotejo, SunStar

* Kaiser Jan. F. Fuentes, SunStar

* Wenilyn B. Sabalo, SunStar

* Rolando R. Morallo, Superbalita

* Aldo Nelbert A. Banaynal, The Freeman

* Mitchelle L. Palaubsanon, The Freeman

* John Michael Aroa, TV 5

Kini nga mga pasidungog nagsilbi nga pag-ila ug pagdayeg sa DSWD-7 sa industriya sa media sa Central Visayas tungod sa kasaligan nga kauban sa pagsumpo sa fake news ug pagpaambit sa husto nga impormasyon sa Departamento.

Nitambong sa maong kalihukan usab ang mga sakop sa Management Committee: Protective Services Division Chief Emma Patalinghug, Promotive Services Division Chief Rosemarie Salazar, Disaster Response Management Division Chief Lilibeth Cabiara, ug Financial Management Division Chief Patricia Megalbio.

Ang labing una nga DSWD 7 Media Pasalamat gipangunahan sa the Social Marketing Unit, ang sanga nga buhatan alang sa advocacy, promotions, education, and communications.