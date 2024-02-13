DSWD 7 nakadawat og Praise Award 2023

Gipahigayon matag tuig, ang pagpangita sa DSWD alang sa PRAISE awardees nahimo’ng tradisyon sa Departamento sa pag-ila sa sulundon nga serbisyo publiko sa mga empleyado niini.

Karong tuiga, ang Praise Awards adunay upat ka dagkong mga kategoriya: espesyal nga mga citation, indibidwal, grupo, ug kabag-ohan.

Ubos sa special citations, ang mga awardees gikan sa DSWD 7 mao ang Municipal Action Team sa Munisipyo sa Pamplona nga gilangkuban nila ni Jeh Beh Katipunan, Leah Valencia, Junesa Espleguerra, ug Arlene Almosura isip Pusong Magiting; Cebu Warehousing Unit nga gipangulohan ni Valdemar Paloma isip Pusong Maagap sa Mapagkalinga; ug Social Marketing Unit (SMU) nga gipangulohan ni Leah Quintana isip Pusong May Malasakit sa Larangan ng Pampublikong Impormasyon.

Ubos sa award sa grupo, ang Cebu City Action Team maoy napili nga ikatulong puwesto isip Best Convergence Action Team.

Si DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero maoy nangulo sa delegasyon sa DSWD-7 ug giila sab nga unang Angel in Red Vest (Gawad Kalihim) awardee.

Sa iyang mensahe sa pagdawat sa ngalan sa tanang awardees, si Lucero nipahinungod sa award ngadto sa iyang pamilya sa DSWD Field Office VII.

“I thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do and that is to serve His people, and for giving me the blessings of knowledge, skills, strength, and wisdom in carrying out his will,” matod ni Lucero atol sa iyang acceptance message.

Si DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, kinsa nangulo sa awarding rites, nipasalamat ngadto sa makugihon nga mga sakop sa Department, kinsa gitawag og ‘Angels in Red Vests.’

“Over the course of its 73 years, the DSWD remains one of the top agencies providing excellent public service to the Filipino people. We owe this to our staff – our Angels in Red Vests – who have dedicated their lives to ensure that the DSWD’s legacy of providing a ‘Maagap at Mapagkalingang Serbisyo’ lives on,” matod sa Kalihim.

Gihisgutan usab sa DSWD Secretary nga ang red vest nga gisul-ob sa DSWD personnel simbolo sa “love for the Filipino people” nga subay sa Bagong Pilipinas brand sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Sa Bagong Pilipinas dapat tayo lahat nakasuot ng red vest kasi yun ang simbolo ng Bagong Pilipinas,” sumala sa pangulo sa DSWD.

Nitambong sa okasyon isip pinasidunggang bisita mao si Senador Imee Marcos kinsa mao usab ang Senate Committee Chairperson on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development.