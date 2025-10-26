DSWD 7 nakadawat sa Top Initiative Award alang sa 4Ps regional dashboard

Nakadawat ang Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office VII (DSWD) 7 sa Top Initiative Award atol sa DSWD Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) National Conference nga gipahigayon sa Makati City gikan Septiyembre 22 hangtod 25, 2025, tungod sa ilang inobatibong proyekto nga 4Ps Regional Dashboard.

Ang upat ka adlaw nga kumperensya nitigom sa mga opisyal ug kinatawan sa tibuok nasod aron ipakita ang mga kalampusan, hagit, ug makabag-ong pamaagi sa pagdala sa mga programa ug serbisyo base sa ebidensya.

Sa tanang inisyatibo nga gi­presentar, niila ang depar­tamento sa 4Ps Regional Dash­board sa DSWD 7 isip usa ka kompleto ug moderno nga di­­gi­tal nga himan nga nagpalig-on sa transparency, accountability, ug evidence-based decision-making sa pagpatuman sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Ang maong dashboard nag­tugot sa mga social worker, field implementers, ug mga partner nga LGU nga maka-access sa real-time data kabahin sa performance sa programa, profile sa 4Ps households, ug mga panginahanglan sa interbensyon.

Ang 4Ps Regional Dashboard naglakip sa usa ka landing page nga nagpakita sa datos sa mga benepisyaryo ug grant sukad 2008, mapa sa Region VII nga mahimong ma-filter hangtod sa barangay level, ug 4Ps Briefer nga naglatid sa mga kalampusan ug kinahanglanon sa matag LGU.

Anaa sab ang Congressional Report Briefer, Social Welfare and Development Indicators (SWDI) 2025, ug Household Intervention Profile (HIP) alang sa mga benepisyaryong mogawas sa programa.

Dugang pa, naglakip kini og scorecard dashboards nga nagpalig-on sa efficiency ug accountability sa operasyon sa programa.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and creativity of our 4Ps team in Central Visayas. The 4Ps Regional Dashboard is not only about data; it is about ensuring that our decisions are guided by evidence, our partnerships are strengthened, and our beneficiaries truly feel the impact of government programs like 4Ps,” sumala ni Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero.

Pinaagi sa maong kadaugan, gipakita sa DSWD 7 ang padayon nga pagpaninguha sa inobatibong M&E system nga mahimong sundon sa ubang rehiyon, aron mapalapdan pa ang kultura sa evidence-based social protection sa tibuok nasod ug mas mapalambo ang serbisyo alang sa mga partner-beneficiaries sa programa. / PR