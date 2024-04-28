DSWD 7, Operation Smile milagda og kasabotan

Ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (SWD) Field Office 7 nakig­tambayayong sa Operations Smile Philippines Foun­da­tion, Inc., nga motabang sa mga pamilya sa mga bata nga adunay cleft lip ug cleft pa­late nga ipaubos sa operasyon.

Si DSWD 7 Director Sha­laine Marie Lucero nipirma og me­morandum of agreement (MOA) uban ni Operation Smile Executive Director Emiliano Romano niadtong Abril 12, 2024, didto sa DSWD Field Office 7.

Ang ilang ilusad nga Cebu Center of Excellence (CCE) usa ka state-of-the-art nga pasilidad sulod sa Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). Isip medikal nga hub ug pasilidad sa serbisyo sa pasyente, ang CCE naghatag og libreng konsultasyon, reconstructive nga operasyon, komprehensibo nga pagtambal, ug uban pang may kalabutan nga serbisyo sa pag-atiman sa pang­lawas ngadto sa mga bata nga adunay cleft lip ug palate.

Ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program sa DSWD 7 molugway sa medikal ug uban pang matang sa tabang ngadto sa mga pamil­ya sa mga bata nga operahan, sama sa pamasahe, galastohan sa pagkaon, ug gasto sa mga laboratory test ug tambal atol sa pre ug post- mga operasyon.

Matod ni Director Lucero atol sa MOA Signing nga gidawat sa departamento kining mga inisyatiba.

“Together with Operation Smile Philippines, we are excited to embark on a journey that will soon bring beautiful smiles to children with cleft lip and palate and hope for their lives to change forever,” matod ni Lucero.

Gipasalig usab niya nga ki­ning makapabag-o sa kinabuhi nga pakigtambayayong magdugtong sa Operation Smile Philippines ngadto sa komunidad pinaagi sa pakigtambaya­yong sa partner local social welfare and development offices sa rehiyon aron mas daghang kabataan ang maka-access niini nga programa, ilabi na ang mga benepisyaryo sa mga programa ug serbisyo sa DSWD.

Dugang pa, gidasig sa departamento ang tanan nga ipasiugda ang mga serbisyo sa Operation Smile.

Alang sa dugang nga impormasyon ug pre-assessment para sa pag-recruit sa pasyente, kontaka si Zarah Luison sa 0956-614-8289 o email sa zarah.luison@operationsmile.org.

Mahimo usab silang mobisi­ta sa pasilidad sa CCMC sa Brgy. Pahina Central, dakbayan sa Sugbo. / PR