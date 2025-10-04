DSWD mipadala’g 3 ka mobile kitchen sa Cebu

Bisan og anaa sa temporaryo nga mga puy-anan, makatilaw gihapon og lutong bahay ang mga pamilya nga apektado sa magnitude 6.9 nga linog pinaagi sa gipakatap sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) nga tulo ka mga mobile kitchen aron magsilbi kalutoan og pagkaon sa mga pili nga evacuation sites.

Matod ni DSWD Disaster Response Management Group Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao nga ang mga buhatan sa ahensya sa Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas, ug Western Visayas nagpadala sa ilang mga mobile kitchen aron madugangan ang mga resources sa DSWD 7 aron masiguro nga ang mga Sugbuanon dili magutman niining lisod nga mga panahon, sumala sa gimando ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Each region is allocated with a mobile kitchen as part of the department’s intensified disaster response initiatives. The food truck facilities were distributed to the field offices in the first quarter of the year,” matod ni Dumlao.

Mihatag sab ang DSWD 7 og makanunayong suplay sa mga hinabang nga gilangkuban sa mga family food packs (FFPs), ready-to-eat food (RTEF), ug init nga mga pagkaon.

“With extended period of disaster relief and recovery, the provision of hot meals is important to prevent the affected individuals and families from suffering ‘FFP-fatigue.’ Moreso, the DSWD recognizes the importance of ensuring that evacuees have access to nutritious food at this unfortunate time,” dugang niini.

Ang mobile kitchen sa DSWD 7 gipakatap sa Bogo City sukad niadtong Oktubre 1.

Samtang ang mobile kitchen gikan sa Western Visayas niabot niadtong Sabado ug anaa sa San Remigio Sports Complex sa San Remigio.

Ang mga mobile kitchen sa Calabarzon ug Eastern Visayas padulong sa Sugbo ug gipaabot nga moabot ug magamit na sa Dominggo o Lunes. / PNA