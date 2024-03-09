DSWD mopatudlo sa 5K ka tinun-ang di makabasa

Dul-an sa 5,000 ka naglisod nga mga tinun-an ug dili kahibawo mobasa gikan sa dakbayan sa Sugbo mahimo’ng kabahin sa tutoring program sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Niadtong Biyernes, Marso 8, 2024, ang Cebu City Government, Cebu Normal University (CNU), ug DSWD ningpirma og memorandum of agreement alang sa pagpatuman sa “Tara, Basa!” program sa pagtudlo.

Ang programa nag-empleyo sa mga estudyante gikan sa mga unibersidad sa estado aron motudlo sa mga estudyante sa elementarya nga naglisod sa pagbasa ug pagkat-on.

Ang mga tumong niini mao ang pagpakunhod sa illiteracy, pagtabang sa mga estudyante sa kolehiyo nga nag-atubang sa kalisod sa pinansyal nga mokita, paghatag og gahom sa mga ginikanan nga mahimong unang mga magtutudlo sa ilang mga anak sa panimalay, ug pag-usab sa kasinatian sa edukasyon.

Si DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian nitug-an sa mga tigbalita nga ang pilot program gilusad sa National Capital Region diin ang mga junior ug senior nga mga estudyante sa kolehiyo nagpalista isip private tutor.

Dinhi sa dakbayan sa Sugbo, ang mga tinun-an sa CNU motudlo sa 4,865 ka Grade 2 pupils gikan sa 67 ka mga pampublikong elementarya nga pilion sa Department of Education (DepEd) 7.

Magsugod ang programa human sa academic year atol sa summer break. Tudloan ang mga estudyante duha ka oras kada adlaw sulod sa 20 ka adlaw.

Ang “Tara, Basa!” usa ka cash-for-work nga programa. Ang mga magtutudlo bayran og minimum nga suholan sa matag adlaw nga sila magtudlo.

“It will be driven by DepEd because they have the data on who are the struggling non-readers and frustrated readers,” matod ni Gatchalian.

Sa kinatibuk-an nga 584 ka mga estudyante sa CNU nga na-enrol sa Bachelor of Science in Education naapil sa pagsugod sa programa.

Sa ihap, 487 ang magsilbi nga tutor, motudlo sa pagbasa sa 4,865 ka estudyante, o ratio nga usa ka tutor sa matag 10 ka estudyante.

Ang laing 97 magsilbi isip youth development workers (YDW), facilitating sessions alang sa mga ginikanan sa mga estudyante, o ratio nga usa ka YDW sa matag 50 ka ginikanan.

Si Dr. Daniel Ariaso Sr., presidente sa CNU, niingon nga ang “Tara, Basa!” program magsilbing kabahin sa internship sa mga estudyante sa edukasyon.

“This is a practical application of what they have learned, and then we are going to do localization, where they come from. They are going to be deployed there to foster love of their town, of their barangay,”matod niya sa sagol Tagalog ug English.

Si DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Lucero niingon nga target sa programa ang umaabot nga Grade 2 nga maglisod sa pagbasa o dili gyud makabasa.

Samtang si Cebu City South district Rep. Edu Rama nagpasalamat sa DSWD sa mao nga programa.

“We’re grateful to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, USec. Edu Punay and their team for selecting Cebu City as one of the areas for the expanded implementation of the ‘Tara, Basa!’ tutoring program. This initiative aligns with our commitment to uplifting the Cebuano people through education.”/RJM, Joshua Usigan, BiPSU intern/REV gikan sa PR