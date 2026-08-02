Dugang 427K ka botelya sa tambal alang sa HIV miabot sa Pilipinas

Niabot na sa nasud ang dugang nga 427,000 ka botelya sa mga tambal nga gigamit sa pagtambal sa human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), sumala sa Department of Health (DOH).

Sa usa ka pahayag, gibutyag sa DOH nga ang ikaduhang hugna sa gipalit nga Lamivudine + Tenofovir + Dolutegravir (LTD) niabot na niadtong miaging bulan.

"An additional 427,247 bottles from subsequent tranches also arrived on July 16, and their allocation is currently underway to replenish supplies at treatment facilities," matod sa DOH.

Sa sayo pa, miabot na sa nasod ang unang hugna sa 455,188 ka botelya sa LTD.

Matod sa departamento, giapod-apod na kini ngadto sa mga Center for Health Development, mga ospital sa DOH sa rehiyon, mga lokal nga yunit sa gobyerno, ug mga pasilidad alang sa pagtambal sa HIV. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines