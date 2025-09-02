Dugang direct flights gikan Sugbo mapun-an

Sa padayong pagpalapad sa Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) aron mamahimong transit ug tourism hub ang Sugbo alang sa tibuok Kabisay-an, dugang domestic flights ug international flights ang gikatakda nga ibalik sa buwan sa Nobiyembre.

Ibalik sa AirAsia Philippines ang ilang tulo ka domestic ug duha ka international routes.

Karong Nobiyembre 15, gipahibalo sa maong airline company nga mobalik ang ilahang flights gikan ug paingon sa Iloilo (ILO), Caticlan (MPH), Davao (DVO), Kuala Lumpur (KUL) ug Macau (MFM).

Ang Central Visayas mao ang usa sa labing gibisita sa mga turista sa nasod diin miabot sa 5.1 milyunes ka mga turista ang natala niadtong 2024.

“Cebu remains a major driver in realizing our growth story in the Philippines. We recognize the value of this very important route, connecting via Cebu to key domestic and international leisure markets,” matod sa Presidente ug Chief Executive Officer sa Suresh Bangah.

“We look forward to further broadening opportunities in the tourism sector, helping generate jobs and ultimately contributing to inclusive economic growth. This initiative also allowed us to welcome new allstar pilots, cabin crew and ramp agents who will augment the manpower requirements.”

Gatusan sab ka mga piloto ug cabin crew ang mahatagan og dugang trabaho niining pagbukas og balik sa flights sa maong airline.

Ang MCIA nga gidumala sa Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC milusad karong tuiga sa Cebu Connect, ang inisyatiba nga nagplastar sa Sugbo ngadto sa mapa sa kalibutan isip usa sa labing maayo ug maanindot nga tugpahanan. / HBL