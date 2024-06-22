Dugong pinoy sa Paris

Gipasidunggan ang mga atleta sa Pilipinas sa di pa sila moasdang ngadto sa prestihiyuso nga 2024 Paris Olympics diin mag-abot ang elite athletes sa tibuok kalibutan.

Nagpahigayon ang Philippine Olympic Committee og send-off celebration sa Biyernes sa gabii, Hunyo 21, 2024, sa Ayuntamiento de Manila sa Intramuros.

Ang mga Filipino athlete ninglupad padulong Metz, France sa Sabado alang sa usa ka buwan nga training camp nga maoy mo-finalize sa ilang pangandam para sa Olympics nga gitakda sa Hulyo 26 ngadto Agusto 11.

Si Presidente Bongbong Mar­cos maoy guest of honor sa maong event ug nipaambit sa iyang inspirational message.

“To our athletes, you carry our hopes and dreams to Paris. You also carry with you the banner of our nation that believes in you, stands proud of you, and celebrates your every triumph, and is with you in any obstacle,” padayag ni Marcos.

“Whether it’s the boxing ring, gymnastics floor, sculling rowing water, or any area you are competing, exemplify the very best of what it means to be a Filipino athlete – competitive, courageous, and determined. But we do it with a smile,” dugang niini.

Siyam ka Filipino athletes ang mosalmot sa Pris Olympics ang anaa sa send-off, gipangulohan nila ni Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Nesthy Petecio ug Carlo Paalam, kinsa maoy mobitbit sa Philippine flag sa opening ceremony sa Hulyo 26.

Anaa pud sa send-off sila si Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, ug John Ceniza sa weightlifting, Hergie Bacyadan ug Aira Villegas sa boxing, Joanie Delgaco sa rowing ug Carlos Yulo.

Wa nakasalmot sila si EJ Obiena sa athletics, Eumir Marcial sa boxing, Aleah Finegan, Levi Ruivivar, ug Emma Malabuyo sa gymnastics, ug Samantha Catantan sa fencing tungod kay tua sila sa laing nasod aron mag training. / RSC