Dumaguete PNP chief, gihulipan

Hepe sa Dumaguete City Police Station gihulipan sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 ubos sa rekomendasyon sa provincial director sa Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), Martes, Mayo 7, 2024.

Kini human wala mauyoni sa kadagkoan ang iyang pamahayag labot sa paghatag sa security sa dakong kalihukan sa ma­ong dakbayan sa People’s Rally sa Transparency, Accountability, Peace and Security (TAPS) Coalition ug sa Kilusang Pagbabago Lead Organization Inc. (KP-LOI) sa naasoy nga adlaw.

Matod ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson ni Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin hepe sa kapulisan sa PRO 7, andam ang kapulisan nga mohatag sa seguridad sa ma­ong dakong panagtigom aron maseguro nga way insidente nga mahitabo.

Gipasabot ni Pelare nga atol sa gipatawag nga security briefing, dunay pamahayag si Police Lieutenant Colonel Gragasin Fungo, hepe sa kapulisan sa Dumaguete, nga dili makaya sa iyang mga personnel ang pagbantay sa ma­ong payer rally.

“We recognize the concerns raised by the Chief of Police at the Dumaguete City Police Station regarding his unit’s readiness to provide security coverage. However, it is important to note that security for events of this magnitude is not the sole responsibility of a single unit. Instead, it involves a collaborative and well-coordinated effort among various PNP units under the oversight of Police Regional Office 7.” matod sa official statement sa PRO 7.

Gibutyag ni Pelare nga ang mihulip sa gibiyaan nga katungdanan ni Fungo mao si Police Lieutenant Colonel Don Conag.

Ang PRO 7 molusad og imbestigasyon labot sa gipagawas nga pamahayag ni Fungo alang sa posible nga disciplinary action sa PNP. / AYB