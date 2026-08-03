Durant: 76ers usa ka championship contender

Nagkanayon si Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant nga si LeBron James ug ang Philadelphia 76ers adunay lig-ong kapabilidad aron makalabni sa korona sa 2026-27 National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gihulagway ni Durant ang kasamtangang puwersa sa 76ers nga mas kuyaw pa sa puwersa dihang nakig-uban siya nila ni Stephen Curry ug Klay Thompson sa Golden State Warriors kaniadto.

Nakahinumdom si Durant nga daghan ang nisaway sa iyang pagtapon sa Warriors gumikan kay tulo na sila ni Curry ug Thompson ang kasaligang mamuntosay.

"The 76ers have got four 25-point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they're going to be a contender. They're going to be a fun team to watch. It's going to be League Pass-worthy," matod ni Durant.

Gitumbok ni Durant mao ang kumbinasyon nila ni James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, ug Jaylen Brown kinsa pulos adunay kapabilidad nga magpaulbo og opensa.

"LeBron is stealth like that. I know there's a lot of noise around him, but you never know what's on his mind. I'm happy for him. It's a great decision for him to go to a team that has a good chance to win," matod ni Durant.

"Philly is a great fanbase, a great market, and it's great for the league. There were so many eyes that were tuned in to his decision," dugang niya. / Gikan sa wires