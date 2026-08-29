Durant emosyonal sa pagbiya ni Westbrook

Ang beterano nga si Kevin Durant niangkon nga emosyonal siya sa pagretiro sa iyang kanhi teammate nga si Russell Westbrook sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Durant ug Westbrook nagkauban kaniadto sa Oklahoma City Thunder diin nahimo silang usa sa mga contender sa liga. Apan nagkabuwag ang duha human si Durant nibalhin sa Golden State Warriors tuig 2016.

"It just hit me, man, because it’s just like that’s one of the first dudes you come in with and you was around every day to finally step out of this,” matod ni Durant. / RSC