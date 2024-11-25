Duterte: Komentaryo pagpatay ‘gikutlo nga wa sa konteksto’

Gisubli ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 25, 2024, nga ang iyang pamahayag diin iyang giangkon nga nagsugo og usa ka tawo aron nga ipapatay ang first couple nga sila si Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., ug First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, ingon man si House Speaker Martin Romualdez ang matod pa “maliciously taken out of logical context.”

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gisaway ni Duterte ang National Security Council (NSC) nga sa sayo pa niingon nga gikonsiderar niini ang mga hulga sa Bise Presidente batok sa mga Marcos nga usa ka “matter of national security.”

“I would like to see a copy of the notice of meeting with proof of service, the list of attendees, photos of the meeting, and the notarized minutes of meeting where the Council, whether present or past, resolved to consider the remarks by a Vice President against a President, maliciously taken out of logical context, as a national security concern,” matod ni Duterte.

“In addition, please include in the agenda for the next meeting my request to present to the Council the threats to the Vice President, the OVP institution, and its personnel,” dugang niya.

Namatikdan niya nga ang nasudnong seguridad may kalabutan sa pagpanalipod sa soberanya sa nasod, kaluwasan sa populasyon sa Pilipino, ug pagpreserbar sa mga demokratikong institusyon ug nga ang gimbuhaton sa National Security Council kay limitado lamang sa pagporma sa mga palisiya nga nagsuporta niini nga mga katuyoan.

Gikuwestiyon usab ni Duterte isip sakop sa NSC nga wala siya imbitaha sa mga tigom niini.

Si NSC Adviser Eduardo Año sa sayo pa niingon nga hugot ang ilang koordinasyon sa mga tigpatuman sa balaod ug mga ahensiya sa pagsusi sa maong pagpanghulga ilabi na ngadto sa posible nga mga sad-an, ug ang ilang motibo.

“As a member of the National Security Council (EO 115 Dec 24, 1986), I do not recall receiving a single notice of meeting since 30 June 2022. I request the NSA to please send to me the notarized minutes of all meetings conducted by the Council from 30 June 2022, if any. I want to review what the council has accomplished so far, in terms of policies and recommendations for national security,” matod ni Duterte.

“Moreover, please submit within 24 hours, an explanation in writing with legal basis why the VP is not a member of the NSC or why as member I have not been invited to the meetings, whichever is applicable,” dason niya.

Giawhag ni Duterte ang tanang miyembro sa NSC ug ang katawhang Pilipino nga pangayuon ang transparency ug accountability sa mga personahe sa konseho. /TPM / SunStar Philippines