Duterte mipatim-aw sa korte sa ICC

Nitambong siya sa ICC Trial Chamber III’s third status conference labot sa kaso nga iyang giatubang nga crimes against humanity charges may kalabutan sa iyang kampanya batok sa ginadili’ng drugas sa nasod.

“This is the first time that Mr. Duterte has been in this court. As far as the trial chamber is concerned, if he wishes to leave for any reason, he may do so, Mr. Haynes, without permission being sought,” matod pa ni Presiding Judge Joanna.

Korner ngadto sa lead counsel ni Duterte nga si Peter Haynes.

Nipahibawo si Korner nga sa Nobiyembre 30 ipahigayon ang husay lahos na sa Christmas break ug mobalik sa Enero ngadto na sa Marso sa 2027. / PNA