Duterte miunong sa staff nga gitanggong sa Kongreso

Nagpalabay og gabii si Bise Presidente (VP) Sara Duterte sa opisina sa iyang igsuon nga si Kongresista Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte sa House of Representatives sa Quezon City.

Sa interbyu sa radyo Biyernes, Nobiyembre 22, 2024, si House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco niingon nga si Duterte niabot sa building alas 7:40 sa gabii.

Nibisita sa iyang chief of staff nga si Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez kinsa gitanggong human gi-contempt sa House committee on good government and public accountability taliwala sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon sa giingong iregularidad sa paggamit sa pundo gikan sa Office of the Vice President (OVP).

“After 10 p.m., when they (Duterte and Lopez) were informed that the visiting hours were over, the VP decided to go to the office of the Congressman from Davao, Congressman Pulong Duterte,” matod ni Velasco.

“And from then on, she stayed there sa office ni Congressman Duterte. Until now nando’n siya,” dason ni Velasco.

Si Velasco niingon nga kanunay silang nakig-alayon sa mga security personnel ni Duterte aron masayran ang iyang mga plano.

NALUOY

Sayo niini sa pakighinabi sa mga tigbalita sa Butuan City, si Duterte niingon nga naluoy siya sa iyang mga kawani nga naangin sa isyu nga iyang gituohan nga gihimo aron sa pagtumbok kaniya.

“Naaawa ako dahil, as I said, politiko ako at iyang mga politiko, sisirain talaga nila ang iyong pangalan because there’s a race. Para makalamang sila sa kalaban, sisirain talaga nila ang kanilang kakumpetensiya sa politika,” matod ni Duterte.

Si Lopez gitumbok nga contempt atol sa House proceedings niadtong Miyerkules tungod sa “undue interference” kalabot sa usa ka sulat, nga iyang gipirmahan ug gipadala ngadto sa Commission on Audit nga naghangyo niini nga dili mokooperar sa subpoena sa panel sa pagsumite sa audit reports sa OVP ug sa Department of Education’s (DepEd) paggamit sa confidential funds.

Si Duterte nagsilbi isip Secretary sa DepEd gikan 2022 hangtod Hulyo 2024.

Si Lopez niangkon nga nagpadala sa suwat sa COA isip usa ka “respectful request.”

“For the record, it was just a respectful request to the Commission on Audit,” matod niya nga nangayo og konsiderasyon sa mando sa panel sa pagpahamtang kaniya og contempt.

“There was no intention to demand from them, or to order, or to command them to do something that they did not want to do. It was really something that we requested of the Commission on Audit. At the end of the day, it is still the Commission on Audit who will decide best,” dason niya.

Si Lopez gimando nga ma-detain hangtod sa Nobiyembre 25, ang sunod nga imbestigasyon nga gitakda alang sa kaso.

Gitumbok usab sa komitiba sa contempt OVP assistant chief of staff ug chairperson sa Bids and Awards Committee Lawyer Lemuel Ortonio, special disbursing oOfficer Gina Acosta, kanhi DepEd special disbursing officer (karon OVP) Edward Fajarda, ug kanhi assistant secretary sa DepEd Sunshine Charry Fajarda tungod sa kapakyas sa pagtambong sa proceedings.

Matod sa committee secretary, wala pa makadawat sa maong order ang maong mga opisyal sanglit anaa sila sa official travel.

Balikbalik nga gipanghimakak ni Duterte ang mga akusasyon sa budget misuse sa iyang buhatan, partikular na ang P125 milyunes nga confidential funds nga gigahin sa OVP nga gigasto sulod lang sa 11 ka adlaw niadtong 2022.

‘IMPEACHMENT’

Nagpadayon siya nga ang ubos nga kamara nagpahigayon sa imbestigasyon aron matukod ang kaso sa impeachment batok kaniya.

Atol sa imbestigasyon, namatikdan nga sa P125 milyunes nga confidential fund sa OVP niadtong 2022, P16 milyunes ang gigasto isip bayad sa mga safe house.

Gisusi sa panel ang mga acknowledgement receipts nga gisumite sa OVP ug DepEd ngadto sa COA aron tarungon ang paggasto niini.

Namatikdan niini ang mga iregularidad labi na sa mga petsa ug mga pirma sa mga dokumento sa pag-liquidate.

Matod sa COA, ang OVP ug DepEd misumiter og 787 ka acknowledgment receipts nga adunay wa hinganli nga signatories samtang 302 ang wala mabasa nga ngalan sa mga signatories niadtong 2023.

Ang auditor sa COA nga si Gloria Camora niingon nga daghang acknowledgement receipts ang napetsahan sa Disyembre 2023 apan walay partikular nga petsa nga gipakita.

GANTI

Ang komitiba nitanyag og P1 milyon nga reward kang bisan kinsa nga makahatag og impormasyon bahin sa usa ka Mary Grace Piattos nga nipirma sa kadaghanan sa acknowledgement receipts alang sa confidential funds sa OVP ug Deped.

Si Duterte nagdumili sa pagkomento bahin niini tungod kay wala pa siya makakita sa ingon nga dokumento nga gipirmahan ni Piattos. / TPM / SunStar Philippines

“Because basically, lahat ng mga documents, hindi siya dumadaan sa akin. Dumidiretso siya sa SDO (special disbursing officer) and sina-submit siya sa…office ng COA na gumagawa ng audit ng confidential funds,” dugang ni Duterte.

Niadtong Huwebes, Nobyembre 21, giawhag ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez si Duterte nga atubangon ang panel ug ipasabot kung giunsa paggamit sa iyang opisina ang pundo sa publiko.

“She should show up, take the oath, speak, and explain. Because even among her subordinates, it appears that only one [person] knows how the funds were spent,” matod ni Romualdez. / TPM / SunStar Philippines

foto: *SARA