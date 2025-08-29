Duterte Youth partylist gikanselar sa Comelec

Dunay 5-1-1 nga botasyon, ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) niadtong Biyernes, Agusto 29, 2025, nagpamatuod sa pagkanselar sa rehistrasyon sa Duterte Youth party-list.

Kini bisan pa og nakakuha og 2,338,564 ka boto sa midterm elections niadtong Mayo 2025.

Sa 10-ka-pahina nga resolusyon, ang Comelec en banc nidesisyon nga palig-unon ang hukom sa Second Division sa Komisyon niadtong Hunyo 18 nga nagkanselar sa rehistrasyon sa Duterte Youth party-list.

Matod pa sa poll body nga ang desisyon sa Comelec Second Division gisuportahan sa ebidensya ug nahiuyon sa mga balaod.

“After a careful perusal of the records of this case, the Commission (En Banc) finds no cogent reason to depart from or reverse the ruling of the Commission (Second Division),” matod sa Comelec.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the Commission (En Banc) resolves to deny the Motion for Reconsideration (MR). The assailed resolution is hereby affirmed,” ilang gidugang. / Anton Banal /SunStar Philippines