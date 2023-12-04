E-center sa SSS mipaduol sa barangay

Dili mominos 56 ka off-site electronic centers o kiosks sa Social Security System (SSS) ang anaa na ug nag-operate na sa Central Visayas (CV) aron mataba­ngan ang mga kliyente sa ilang mga pangutana sa SSS ug online transactions, ilabina sa mga probinsya sa Sugbo ug Bohol.

Kini ang gibutyag ni Sherwin Dan Solibaga II, senior member service representative/regional communications officer- designate sa SSS Mandaue Branch/Visayas Central 1 Division, sa Lunes, Disyembre 4, 2023.

Sa 56 ka mga SSS kiosks, 42 gikan sa Cebu, partikular sa Bogo City nga adunay lima, Cebu City adunay unom, Danao City adunay tulo, Lapu-Lapu City adunay 12, Mandaue City adunay pito, Talisay City adunay lima, ug Toledo City adunay upat. .

Sa laing bahin, ang Tagbilaran City sa Bohol adunay 14 ka SSS E-centers.

Si Solibaga II niingon nga ang e-centers maoy usa ka kombenyente nga paagi alang sa ilang mga kliyente sa SSS sa paghimo sa online nga mga transaksyon, ilabi na niadtong busy sa trabaho, ug uban pa, tungod kay dili na sila kinahanglang mobisita sa mga opisina sa SSS.

Ang mga kiosk nga gitukod labina sa mga barangay mahimo’ng makapahigayon og mga transaksyon sama sa pag-isyu sa Social Security (SS) Number, My.SSS Account Registration, Payment Reference Number (PRN) Generation, Salary Loan, Pension Loan, ug ConsoLoan Application, Disbursement Account Enrollment, Benefit Claims Application, Member Data Change Request, Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) compliance, pagpadala og mga pangutana, ug pagkuha sa SSS Forms.

Ang SSS E-center sa Barangay program nagsugod niadtong 2022. Niadtong Nobiyembre 13, gilusad sa SSS ang laing E-center sa Cebu Mitsumi Inc. (CMI), usa sa mga dagko’ng kompanya sa paghimo og mga piyesa sa elektronik sa Sugbo, nga adunay mga 18,700 ka mga empleyado ug mga sakop sa SSS.

“CMI is the first company in Cebu with an SSS E-Center, and this one will help employees to transact remotely with SSS. All they need to do is go to the kiosk and access their My.SSS Portal to submit their loan and benefit...” matod ni SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet. (uban sa PR)