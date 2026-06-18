Eala miabante sa Round of 16 sa Berlin Tennis Open

Nagpabiling tunok si Filipina tennis star Alex Eala alang kang Donna Vekic sa Croatia, 7-5, 6-4, sa ilang engkuwentro sa Round of 32 sa Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 Berlin Tennis Open sa Germany niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii, Hunyo 17, 2036 (PH time).

Ang 21 anyos nga si Eala naggunit na og 3-0 head-to-head record batok sa Croatian star, kinsa iya sab gilupig sa ASB Classic ug Kooyong Classic exhibition sa sayong bahin ning tuiga.

"I told myself that she's fighting back, but I'm also a fighter so I have to try. I have to give her a hard time," matod ni Eala, nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

"Donna is an incredible player. She's been showcasing it a lot lately and every time I play her, it's been very difficult so I had a lot of expectations for this match in terms of the level that I had to bring in and I'm happy with the intensity."

Si Eala, kinsa kasamtangang world No. 35, niabante sa Round of 16 diin iyang kontrahon si world No. 2 Elena Rybakina sa Kazakhstan. / ESL