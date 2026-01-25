Eala nanghinaot nga makatabang pa sa PHL tennis

Sa iyang edad nga 20 anyos, nakab-ot na ni tennis star Alex Eala ang kalampusan sa paugnat sa kusog nga gihandom lang sa uban.

Para sa batan-on nga Filipino icon ang iyang journey gasugod palang, ug nagpabilin kining mapaubsanon bisan paman sa iyang mga naabot.

“It's hard to think about legacy and what legacy I want to leave because I'm only 20. So I have a lot of years ahead of me,” matod ni Eala atol sa press conference para sa Philippine Women’s Open.

Giangkon ni Eala nga daghan sa siya og kinahanglan makat-onan. Ang iyang hinaot karon nga ang iyang istorya sa tennis makadasig sa uban, labi na sa mga Filipino nga atleta.

“I have so much to learn. I just do the best I can and hope that I can inspire people in a positive way,” matod niya. “I do my best to carry myself with grace and with humility.”

Gusto pud ni Eala nga ma­katabang siya sa pagsaka sa lebel sa Philippine tennis.

“Thinking about legacy is something I haven't really touched on yet. But I like to think that, you know, what I do, and the success that I've had recently has been a contributor to Philippine tennis and the history of the sport here in our country. And of course, the future of the sport here,” dugang niya. / RSC