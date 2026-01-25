Eala nanghinaot nga makatabang pa sa PHL tennis

Sa iyang edad nga 20 anyos, nakab-ot na ni tennis star Alex Eala ang kalampusan sa paugnat sa kusog nga gihandom lang sa uban.
Para sa batan-on nga Filipino icon ang iyang journey gasugod palang, ug nagpabilin kining mapaubsanon bisan paman sa iyang mga naabot.
“It's hard to think about legacy and what legacy I want to leave because I'm only 20. So I have a lot of years ahead of me,” matod ni Eala atol sa press conference para sa Philippine Women’s Open.
Giangkon ni Eala nga daghan sa siya og kinahanglan makat-onan. Ang iyang hinaot karon nga ang iyang istorya sa tennis makadasig sa uban, labi na sa mga Filipino nga atleta.
“I have so much to learn. I just do the best I can and hope that I can inspire people in a positive way,” matod niya. “I do my best to carry myself with grace and with humility.”
Gusto pud ni Eala nga makatabang siya sa pagsaka sa lebel sa Philippine tennis.
“Thinking about legacy is something I haven't really touched on yet. But I like to think that, you know, what I do, and the success that I've had recently has been a contributor to Philippine tennis and the history of the sport here in our country. And of course, the future of the sport here,” dugang niya. / RSC