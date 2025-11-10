EASL mohatag og donasyon

Ihatag isip donasyon ngadto sa mga nabiktima sa grabeng pagbaha sa Sugbo ang tanang kita sa gikahinamang engkuwentro sa Meralco Bolts batok Macau Black Bears sa East Asia Super League (EASL) karong Nobiyembre 15, 2025, sa Cebu Coliseum.

Mao kini ang gibutyag sa EASL sa ilang social media accounts.

“Every ticket will help rebuild the lives of those affected and fuel Cebu to recovery,” pamahayag sa EASL.

Mangulo sa Bolts mao ang dekalidad nga resident import sa TNT Tropang 5G sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) nga si ex-NBA Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. / ESL