East batok West na

Pangulohan ni Giannis Antetokoumpo ug LeBron James ang parada sa mga superstars sa Eastern ug Western conference teams sa Natio­nal Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game sa Indianapolis ugmang adlawa, Lunes, Pebrero 19 (PH time).

Anaa na sa ika-20 nga All-Star game selection si James ug iyang naapsan si Kareem Abdul-Jabar sa rekord isip most all-time All-Star selection.

Napili si James 10 ka higayon ubos sa Cleveland Cavaliers, kaunom sa Los Angeles Lakers ug kaupat sa Miami Heat.

“I give credit and a lot of respect to my fans who have been along with me through this whole 21-year journey,” batbat ni James. “And voting me in as an All-Star starter for the 20th consecutive time, (I’m) just very humbled. Very blessed to be able to do what I love to do and just try to give back, give back to the game that’s given (to) me over two decades.”

“So, to be able to know this is the first time ever in NBA history to have this many All-Star starts or whatever the case might be, it’s very cool,” dugang niya.

Ikauban ni James sa starting lineup sa Western Conference sila si Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant ug Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Samtang ang Eastern Conference starting lineup moparada nila ni Milwaukee Bucks duo Antetokounmpo ug guard Damian Lillard kuyog nila ni Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton ug Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum

Ang Philadelphia 76ers cen­ter nga si Joel Embiid napili nga All-Star starter, apan di kini ma­kaduwa tungod sa knee injury.

Ang All-Star reserve nga si Julius Randle sa New York Knicks kay di pud makaduwa tungod sa injury.

Mohulip kang Embiid ug Randle sila si Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young ug si Scottie Bar­nes sa Toronto Raptors.

Si Eastern Confe­rence head coach Doc Rivers mo­desisyon kon kinsa ang mo­puli sa starting role ni Embiid.

Lakip sa iyang option sa frontcourt mao sila si Paolo Banchero sa Orlando Magic ug Bam Adebayo sa Miami Heat.

Ang player sa Indiana nga si Tyrese Haliburton mogawas sa iyang ikaduhang All-Star appearance ug unang higayon isip starter sa ila mismong korte sa Indianapolis.

“This means the world to me,” sigon ni Haliburton, kinsa nag average og 21.8 puntos ug 11.7 ka assists karon nga season. “Shout out to all the fans, my peers, and the media for the love that I’ve received. I’m excited to represent the organization, especially with the event here in Indiana this year. I can’t wait to share this weekend with everyone who played a part in helping me achieve this honor.”

Si Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch mao ang bench tactician sa Western Conference.

Karon lang nabalik ang East batok West nga format sukad 2017.