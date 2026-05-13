Edwards, Wolves wa ra mabalaka

Gitataw sa usa sa mga pambato sa Minnesota Timberwolves nga si Anthony Edwards nga wala ra mous-os ang ilang abaga human sa ilang, 97-126, nga kapildihan batok sa host San Antonio Spurs sa Game 5 sa ilang Western Conference semi-finals series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) kagahapon, Miyerkules, Mayo 13, 2026 (PH time).

Ning maong kapildihan, ang Timberwolves naggukod na sab sa best-of-seven series, 2-3.

“I don’t see nobody in our locker room that’s too worried. There’s another basketball game. Come out, put your boots on and get ready to go to war,” matod ni Edwards. / Gikan sa wires