Embiid masaligong ma-100% condition

Masaligon si Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid nga mahingpit ang iyang kondisyon alang sa ilang kampanya sa sunod season sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gipadayag kini Embiid human gipalagpot ang 76ers sa New York Knicks pinaagi sa 144-114 nga dominasyon sa Game 4, nga maoy naghuman og sayo sa ilang Eastern Conference semi-finals series, 4-0, kagahapon, Lunes, Mayo 11, 2026 (PH time).

“I’m as confident as I’ve ever been. I think, obviously, my knee was the biggest concern, and I’m not thinking about it,” matod ni Embiid. / Gikan sa wires