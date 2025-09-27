Embiid nagbaid

Doble nga pag­pa­­ngandam ang gi­bu­hat sa bigman nga si Joel Embiid alang sa pagsugod na National Basketball Association (NBA) season sa sunod buwan.

Ang Philadelphia star gihasol sa injury sa milabay nga season nga nakaapekto og dako sa iyang performance og sa tibuok 76ers franchise.

“It's more about making sure everything is right and doing everything right and then go from there,” batbat ni Embiid. “Obviously the goal is to play consistently and not be the position that we were last year.”

Ang Cameroon-born big man naglaom mapalambo ang standing sa Phila­delphia nga nabutang sa ika-13 sa Eastern Conference sa 24-58 (win-loss) record sa miaging season.

“You've got to take it day by day. We're on the right path. If there's something that happens, it's OK. Focus on fixing it and keep going. That's my mentality,” padayag pa sa Cameroon-born player.

Nalimitahan lang og 39 games last season si Embiid human sa meniscus tear sa iyang knee. Nagpaopera siya Pebrero 2024 ug nakabalik sa Abril. Lakip sa problema ni Embiid sa miaging season mao ang knee problems, knee pain, ug sprained foot.

Si Embiid mao ang 3rd overall pick sa Philadelphia tuig 2014 ug gilauman nga moalsa sa franchise ngadto sa kampiyonato. Apan gihagit man si Embiid og problema sa injuries.

Tuig 2023 nadaog ni Embiid ang NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. / RSC