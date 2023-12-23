Embiid wa'y kurat sa injury

Wa kapugong bisan pa ang ankle injury sa pagmangtas ni Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid batok sa Toron­to Raptors, 121-111, sa Natio­nal Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game sa Disyembre 23 (RP time).

Natapos ni Embiid ang duwa nga adunay 31 puntos ug 10 ka rebounds aron inaton ang iyang 30-10 (points-rebound) streak ngadto sa 13 ka mga duwa.

Mao na kini ang longest 30-10 streak nga nabuhat sa usa ka player sukad nibuhat si legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sulod sa 16 ka sunodsunod nga mga duwa niadtong 1971-72 season.

Sa natad sa scoring, nakahimo na og 14 ka sunodsunod nga duwa si Embiid nga adunay 30 puntos, pinakataas sa NBA sukad kang James Harden nga 32-game run sa 2018-19 season.

Gidala si Embiid sa locker room sa first quarter tungod sa ankle injury, apan nibalik kini sa second quarter aron tapusan ang halftime bitbit ang 11 puntos.

“I saw that I wasn’t being aggressive,” sigon ni Embiid . “But then I let the game come to me. I didn’t force shots and in the third quarter I was able to get a few shots to go.”

Nakita nga medyo nagtakiang si Embiid sa duwa apan wa kini makapahinay kaniya. Nipuno pud si Embiid og 9 ka assists ug 4 ka blocks sa iyang stats.

Wa hinuon mikomento ang reigning Most Valuable Player kabahin sa iyang ankle injury human sa duwa.

“I don’t know,” batbat niini. “I’ll get it checked out. We’ll see.”

Gikompirmar ni Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse nga nagka ankle injury si Embiid.

“Obviously, he stayed in the game and it didn’t change his rotation at all,” matod ni Nurse. “But he played through it and I’m pretty sure he’ll be sore tomorrow. We’ll have to monitor it over the next couple days before we get on the plane (to Miami).”

Dako og gitabang kang Embiid sila si Tobias Harris ug Ty­rese Maxey nga nitampo og 33 puntos matag-usa. Mao kini ang ikaduhang higayon nga na­ay tulo ka players ang 76ers nga nagdungan og iskor og 30 puntos pataas sukad niadtong 1961.

Namuntos sa Toronto mao sila si Pascal Siakam ug Jakob Poetlt nga adunay 31 ug 19 puntos.