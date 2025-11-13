Enrile namatay sa edad nga 101

Nipanaw na si kanhi Senate President ug Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile niadtong Huwebes, Nobiyembre 13, 2025.

Kini ang gipahibalo sa iyang anak nga si Katrina Ponce Enrile, pinaagi sa usa ka post sa Instagram.

“It is with profound love and gratitude that my father, Juan Ponce Enrile, peacefully returned to his Creator on November 13, 2025, at 4:21 p.m., surrounded by our family in the comfort of our home,” matod ni Katrina.

Ang balita bahin sa kritikal nga kondisyon ni Enrile nagsugod niadtong Martes, Nobiyembre 11, human kini gihisgutan ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada atol sa plenary session sa Senado.

Matod ni Estrada nga si Enrile anaa sa intensive care unit ug adunay “gamay ra nga kahigayonan nga mabuhi” tungod sa pneumonia.

Matod ni Katrina nga ang iyang amahan nigahin sa dakong bahin sa iyang kinabuhi sa pagserbisyo sa katawhang Pilipino.

“It was his heartfelt wish to take his final rest at home, with his family by his side. We were blessed to honor that wish and to be with him in those sacred final moments.”

Dugang niya nga ang mga detalye alang sa public viewing ipaambit sa higayon nga mahuman na ang mga pagpangandam.

“On behalf of our family, I extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support we have received during this difficult time. Your kindness means more than words can express,” sigon niya. / LRM